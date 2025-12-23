“Exhilarated to get into 2026 with two back-to-back 100 crore hits!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has lived up to expectations as one of the industry’s most dependable names in 2025. The first festive release of his career, Thamma, eased into the 100-crore club, making it Ayushmann’s fifth 100-crore hit and also his biggest opener. And while Ayushmann doesn’t mince words about his affinity for content-driven stories—where the common man is the hero—he’s clearly redefining his game in the new year with a massive slate of four films positioned as wholesome family entertainers.

He says, “The texture of the theatricals has changed post-pandemic, and in such a scenario, this success feels hugely affirming. My heart is full of gratitude that both Dream Girl 2 and Thamma were successful. I’m thrilled to be entering into 2026 with two consecutive 100 crore hits! In the new year. To begin with, I’m excited about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, it’s a clean family comedy, and there is always a space for clean family comedies.”

He adds, “And then I have Sooraj Barjatya sir’s next! For his stature, he’s a very simple man, very humble and hardworking at the same time. What inspires me most about him is that he’s a true student of cinema and works like a nerd. I’m a true fan boy of his kind of family entertainers, he’s a master of this genre and there is true dearth of this genre. No one does it better than Sooraj sir.”

Ayushmann further says, “What excites me most about his film is that the hero isn’t just one character, the entire family takes centre stage in his family entertainers. That’s what makes it truly special. In a Sooraj Barjatya film, the leading man is a quintessential green flag, which feels like a refreshing break from the clutter we see today. I usually enjoy playing characters who are flawed and evolve over time, but this film is different – it celebrates a wholesome, ideal family as the hero. I think watching such a family onscreen will be inspiring and deeply endearing.”

Ayushmann will then be seen in the untitled and hugely-anticipated YRF–Posham Pa project which he starts filming early 2026. He will also see the release of his Dharma Sikhya film —a one-of-its-kind spy comedy touted as a genre breaker in Hindi cinema. Ayushmann’s happy that he always makes his producers safe with his box office returns given the cost of the films he chooses to star in. No wonder he is called Mr. ROI of Bollywood.

The actor says, “I’m a producer-friendly actor. When I commit to a project and step onto a shoot, I make it a point to keep things simple, even with my entourage. For me, it’s not only about the scripts I choose but also about the kind of professional I am. I take pride in being a collaborator first, rather than someone who is focused solely on being seen as the leading hero.”

Ayushmann is known to be a franchise starter—having launched successful franchises with Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Thamma and Andhadhun. He says, “The credibility of its predecessor is a plus that a franchise film has – be it Badhaai Ho or Dream Girl or I would love to explore Andhadhun 2 in the future. The audience’s choices have become selective when it comes to venturing out and watching a new film. So, the priority is always to make a top-notch product, and it really helps when you have a successful franchise to back it. Pati Patni aur Woh Do takes me back to the 1978 hit of Sanjeev Kumar, and it’s a great IP with BR Chopra Films now headed by Juno Chopra, and it’s an exciting film, I must say!”