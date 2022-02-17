Experience the magic of love with Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa’s new song Jinna Jinna from Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal

Ever since the announcement of ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’, fans are excited to see what’s in a store from Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa. After the title track, the makers have now dropped another romantic song from the movie titled ‘Jinna Jinna’.

This love ballad is penned and sung by Gurnaam himself and has music by Daddy Beats. The song is choreographed by Firoz A Khan.

Gurnam says “Jinna Jinna is a song close to my heart. We had a fun time shooting it in Rupnagar Punjab . Can’t wait for our fans to enjoy it now”

Produced by Diamondstar Worldwide Movies and music by Junglee Music, ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit, is slated to release in cinemas on March 4, 2022.