Faheem Abdullah announces his first-ever India tour

After six years of quietly shaping his craft in the independent music scene, breakout folk-pop artist Faheem Abdullah is officially taking his emotionally charged catalog on the road for the very first time, ushering in his next chapter as a live performer.

The Srinagar-born singer-songwriter has announced his debut six-city national tour titled ‘The Unbecoming Tour’, produced and promoted by live entertainment powerhouse Team Innovation. Scheduled for November and December 2026, the winter trek will make stops in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

In a live market currently dominated by high-tempo urban showcases, Faheem Abdullah is charting a stark, intentional counter-cultural alternative with his upcoming tour. Structurally designed to pivot away from stadium bombast, the run promises hyper-immersive, intimate experiences centered around raw emotional vulnerability, acoustic storytelling and communal catharsis. Seamlessly marrying indie folk, contemporary rock, and traditional ghazal aesthetics with evocative Urdu and Kashmiri songwriting, Abdullah has fast become the definitive voice of modern romance and a leader among a new generation of regional indie musicians. His melodies carry a familiar, nostalgic ache heavily influenced by his Srinagar roots, offering a distinct warmth that comforts listeners while anchoring his footing as a major, high-draw live force within India’s rapidly evolving touring circuit.

Faheem Abdullah states, “This new chapter is about stripping away from the formal identity of being an artist and unlearning everything the industry expects of me. I am pulling back the layers to share the most authentic, unfiltered side of my musical DNA. I want these shows to feel like a sanctuary, a place where we can silence the outer chaos and build something beautiful together. I can’t wait to get onto that stage and meet with the very people who carried this movement from day one.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder, Team Innovation states, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Faheem Abdullah as India’s live entertainment scene undergoes a fan-driven revolution. He is a generational voice commanding a fiercely loyal community, proving that independent music is no longer a subculture but a commercially viable headline act.”

Tickets will be available exclusively on thumpN. General sales open on 5th September 2026 at 2pm IST.

Faheem Abdullah’s artistic foundation was built on deeply emotional, acoustic odes to Kashmir, epitomized by his seminal studio album Lost;Found and its breakout hit ‘Ishq’, which peaked at No. 2 on Spotify India and landed on Billboard’s regional indie charts. His distinct, genre-blending sound soon crossed over to massive cultural platforms, highlighted by a standout performance of ‘Hoor’ on Coke Studio Bharat and mainstream contributions to ‘Chand Mera Dil’. However, it is his monumental Bollywood debut ‘Saiyaara’ that has permanently rewritten the record books; the smash hit rocketed to No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 and cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard Global 200, making history as the first-ever Hindi-language song to achieve a Top 10 spot on Billboard’s global charts. By seamlessly bridging raw indie vulnerability with unprecedented commercial dominance, Abdullah has solidified his catalog as a deep emotional safe-haven for millions of listeners worldwide.

Tour Schedule