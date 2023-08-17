Family Dhamaka: aha presents new family reality show hosted by Vishwak Sen

aha, the leading 100% local OTT platform, is thrilled to announce its upcoming reality show, “Family Dhamaka,” hosted by the charismatic Vishwak Sen. This marks Vishwak Sen’s debut as a host on the OTT platform, adding an exciting dimension to the world of entertainment.

As a platform that consistently delivers engaging and captivating content, aha has previously launched blockbuster reality shows such as “Unstoppable with NBK,” “Telugu Indian Idol,” and the ongoing sensation “Nenu Super Woman.” “Family Dhamaka” is poised to be another monumental addition to aha’s repertoire.

The show promises to bring the perfect blend of entertainment, emotions, and excitement, making it a must-watch for audiences of all ages. With Vishwak Sen’s magnetic charm and wit, “Family Dhamaka” is set to create memorable moments that resonate with viewers.