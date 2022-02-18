“Family Pack is a landmark movie for me and marks a very important project in my career” – Likith Shetty

Prime Video’s recently released Kannada title ‘Family Pack’ has caught the attention of audiences and fans all across. Shortly after the successful worldwide premiere of his movie, popular Kannada star and lead actor of Family Pack revealed why the release of this film is an important milestone in his career. The actor in a statement revealed that the movie is important to him, not just on a professional level, but on a personal front as well.

“On a personal level, Family Pack is a very important movie of my career. And the reason is that it is a landmark film in collaboration with PRK Productions. So that’s special for a lot of people including me. Along with that, its been great to work with Arjun Kumar once again for the second time. I am delighted to have received the opportunity where I can get to be a part of Sri. Puneeth Rajkumar’s vision. Having worked alongside a talented cast and crew, each one of us looks forward to carrying on the legacy that Kannada films, with their impactful narratives, have left behind”, said, Lead Actor, Likith Shetty

Family Pack is a part of Prime Video’s recent multi-film announcement with PRK Productions which will be available exclusively for Prime Members worldwide. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution to cinema stands unmatched.

Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Sri. Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the film is an endearing tale of human emotions featuring actors Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead. Family Pack is streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories world over.