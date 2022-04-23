Fans across the globe unite to promote Nora Fatehi’s upcoming show

As the international icon Nora Fatehi is all set to begin a fun-filled journey as a judge on her upcoming dance reality show, fans of the global star united to create awareness and promote the show across Italy, Morocco amongst others.

Hailing from Morocco, Nora Fatehi carved her path into Bollywood emerging as not just a sensation in India but also leaving imprints all over the world. Building a massive fan base worldwide, Nora Fatehi has created waves across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea and across Africa as well.

With Nora Fatehi’s first dance reality show as a judge starts telecast today, fans of the actress began a unique and adorable campaign to promote the show in different parts of Morocco and Italy.

Nora Fatehi shared glimpses from the same by reposting her fan pages.

One fan page poured out love and appreciation for Nora by creating their own posters and putting it up across different parts of Italy and Morocco saying, “As hard fans, it’s our task to support our Queen in her biggest achievements…we thought of making a sort of promotion in our simple way in different places as much as we can… and here we are we did it…we created our posters and printed them…we went and distributed them and we explained to people the concept, we explained to them the context… and most importantly our Queen’s huge role in this…considering her Moroccanness…which we are proud of…we tried our best…we hope you all like it and appreciate our efforts ♡♡ And if you want to contribute you will find the posters on the stories you may screenshot them and print them, do the same and take pictures, tag us and we will definitely repost each one of you…this is a beautiful way to show your love and support to Nora ♡♡”.

While other fan page offered glimpses into personally informing people on the streets about the show and Nora. The post read, “This is the humble promotion we did for #DanceDeewaneJuniors…we did our best walking in streets and explaining to many beautiful people the show’s concept and especially about Nora…and her role being the main judge in an Indian dance show…as a Moroccan artist in a completely different far continent… and this is nothing but our way of showing our love and respect, pride and happiness to our Queen”.

Creating immense buzz about the upcoming dance reality show much before it even begins airing, Nora Fatehi has been garnering the attention of the audience with glimpses from the shoot.

Building a strong platform for budding dancers and aspiring artists, Nora Fatehi began the hashtag #DanceWithNora which unfolds the talents of dance enthusiasts across the globe, including a huge share of children, who look upto Nora Fatehi as an inspiration.

Providing encouragement and support to the young artists, Nora is often seen sharing dance videos of her young fans on her social media, offering a testament of her wide fanbase amongst the children.

Banking upon the same, the makers of Dance Deewane Junior roped in Nora Fatehi to judge the show alongwith Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.