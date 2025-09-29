Fans’ favourite Arbaz Patel reigns supreme in Rise and Fall

In the high-stakes world of Rise and Fall, where strategy, wit, and resilience determine who stays and who goes, one name has emerged louder than the rest Arbaz Patel. Fans across the nation have already declared him their ultimate favourite, celebrating his sharp mind and unshakable game plan.

From the very beginning, Arbaz has shown that he is not just another contestant; he is the mastermind who knows exactly when to strike, when to stay silent, and when to take control. His ability to read the room, anticipate moves, and turn challenges in his favour has made him the standout player of the season.

Social media is buzzing with praise, as fans continue to flood timelines with support, calling him the “one and only” and demanding that his brilliance be recognised as the defining highlight of the show. Many believe that his gameplay is rewriting the way contestants approach survival and leadership inside the house.

What truly sets Arbaz apart is not just his strategy but also his connection with the audience. Viewers feel they are not just watching a player but a visionary who blends tactical sharpness with human warmth a rare balance that makes him both feared by his rivals and loved by his fans.

As the competition heats up, one thing is certain: Arbaz Patel is not just playing the game; he is shaping it. And for the fans, there is no doubt their favourite mastermind is destined to rise above all.