Fans relate Pranutan’s dialogue with daily life situations – flood the internet with #60ReasonsOfPranutan memes

In today’s scenario, people pick up random dialogues from movie and jump onto making memes. This time fans have picked Pranutan’s dialogue from her debut movie ‘Notebook.’

The internet is flooded with #60ReasonsOfPranutan memes wherein fans have shared quirky situations associating it Pranutan’s dialogue, “Mere paas ek nahi 60 wajah hongi.” The situations ranging from, ‘each time my mom asks me why I use my phone’ to ‘when I break up after 2 days of relationship.’

Source: https://www.instagram.com/papraazi/

The teen star is much loved and has been in the news for her classic resemblance to her grandmother Nutan and her flawless pictures on Instagram.