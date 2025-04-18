Fantasy: Mananveer Singh releases new single

Rising singer-composer Mananveer Singh unveils his latest single, “Fantasy,” a heartfelt track that blurs the lines between dreams and reality, love and admiration, sound and soul.

Mananveer Singh is a visionary music artist committed to uniting cultures through the language of music. Rooted in Punjabi tradition and elevated by global contemporary sounds, he creates music that resonates deeply and authentically. His style blends emotional depth with energetic rhythm, delivering a signature sound that connects tradition with modernity.

Mananveer Said, “Fantasy tells the story of a young man captivated by a beautiful girl—not just for who she is, but for the emotional connection she shares with his music. She’s more than just someone he admires; she’s a fan of his artistry. Through his melodies, their worlds collide, and music becomes the bridge that transforms his imagination into something deeply felt.” He added I always fantasize every aspect of my life and work hard to make it a reality. This song was one of those fantasies where a simple boy falls in love with a girl he randomly happen to meet

With enchanting production and emotionally rich lyrics, Fantasy captures the essence of longing, the magic of admiration, and the connection between an artist and his muse. The track blends soul-stirring Punjabi tones with bold, contemporary beats, resulting in a unique sound that’s cinematic yet intimate.

This release further cements Mananveer Singh as one of the most exciting new voices in music today. Known for fusing traditional Punjabi influences with hip-hop and modern sonic textures, Mananveer’s work transcends boundaries uniting cultures through the universal language of music. Mananveer new song ” Drip” is also releasing on 25th April.

With a steadily growing fanbase, Mananveer continues to push creative boundaries and make the world dance and feel through his signature sound.

Fantasy is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Amazon Music.