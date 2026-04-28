Farah Khan describes Aparshakti Khurana’s Mumbai home as a ‘mix of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Om Shanti Om’

In Farah Khan’s latest vlog, the filmmaker-choreographer, alongwith her cook Dilip, visited actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti’s humble abode in Mumbai. From a massive Om Shanti Om style chandelier to a burnt-wood door, the couple’s home dished out peak royal feels. Khan’s vlog kickstarted with a house tour, wherein she described their residence as a ‘mix of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Om Shanti Om’.

The couple’s home features a massive blue chandelier in their living area, and they have offered their walls and roof a vintage, distressed and artistic touch by not painting them. Khan pointed out that the distressed look is in trend

As Farah Khan pointed out at the door, Aparshakti revealed, “This wooden door was burnt after painting it, the fire gave it the aesthetic.” Heading towards the nostalgic hallway, the couple showcased their wall display. The corridor walls were designed in muted tones of cream and beige, with childhood pictures hanging in frames.

Aparshakti and Aakriti gave a further tour of the house, including their makeup room, Khurana’s favourite spot to read, workout and get ready. Farah Khan looked back at old memories, revealing that she first met Aparshakti Khurana when he was an RJ. “I went to promote Om Shanti Om with Deepika on a radio channel, that’s when I met him for the first time. When he was about to come in films, I used to think about how an RJ will venture into acting, but he has done so well,” she emphasised

The house tour came to a sweet conclusion with Farah Khan, Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti having a meal together at the dining table, and the filmmaker-choreographer handing over gifts to the hosts.