“Farhan Akhtar was born to direct” – Saif Ali Khan reflects on Dil Chahta Hai at 25

Twenty-five years ago, Dil Chahta Hai arrived and changed the landscape of Hindi cinema forever. While today Farhan Akhtar is celebrated as a true multi-hyphenate director, actor, writer, producer and singer, it was Dil Chahta Hai that first introduced audiences to his exceptional creative vision. Marking his directorial debut, the film brought a fresh storytelling style that resonated deeply with a new generation of viewers. As the iconic film celebrates its 25th anniversary, its influence remains as strong as ever.

Looking back at the film’s journey, Saif Ali Khan fondly recalled working with Farhan Akhtar and praised the filmmaker’s effortless command on set despite it being his directorial debut. Crediting Farhan for keeping the atmosphere light and enjoyable throughout the shoot, Saif said, “We were laughing most of the time because Farhan wore it all very lightly. It was like he was born to direct, with the ease with which he was on a set.”

The actor also spoke about the smooth filming experience and how Farhan’s clarity as a director helped the cast focus on their performances. Recalling the working environment on set, Saif added, “We were just told to know our lines. No figuring it out once you get there. Just learn your lines and then the rest was great fun.”

Released in 2001, Dil Chahta Hai starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna and quickly became a defining film for an entire generation. Its fresh take on friendship, relationships and self-discovery struck a chord with audiences and set a new benchmark for contemporary storytelling in Hindi cinema.

Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut was widely praised for its modern narrative style, memorable characters and authentic portrayal of urban youth. Over the years, the film has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, continuing to influence filmmakers and resonate with audiences across generations.