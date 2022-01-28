Faruk Kabir teams up with music composer Vishal Mishra for Khuda Haafiz 2

The anticipation around Faruk Kabir’s Khuda Haafiz 2 is high! Now coming in is the news of the celebrated filmmaker collaborating with the music composer Vishal Mishra again for his upcoming next.

The duo’s picture from the studio is doing rounds on social media, elevating fans excitement around the film release even more. For unversed, Faruk Kabir and Vishal Mishra gave the chartbuster song Jaan Ban Gaye in 2020 from the Khuda Haafiz album.

While talking about the same, Faruk Kabir said, “Music plays a primary role in the art of storytelling. It has the power to evoke deep seated emotion. Vishal Mishra understand my vision with Khuda Haafiz 2, and I am sure it will be another memorable song. I am really looking forward to it.”

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha, directed by Faruk Kabir, stars Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi. It is already being touted as one of the most awaited releases of the year.