Fast X continues to record worldwide success

Witnessing back-to-back blockbusters for two decades in a row, the Fast Saga has premiered its epic endgame with Fast X, playing in theatres globally. With perpetual excitement on the rise, the makers of Fast X are striving for a one-of-a-kind visual experience for the action entertainer on the streets of Mumbai. A marketing testament to pave an action-packed thrill ride for its fans can be witnessed in the form of colossal hoardings around the city.

Sparking a revolution towards extravagant outdoor branding, Fast X recently enhanced its marketing campaigns by jumping on the outdoor advertising bandwagon, with Minimax Ads. The makers launched one of Asia’s most prominent stunning billboards at one of the Eastern Express Highway’s most famous intersections at Ghatkopar.

The massive hoardings showcase astounding action and jaw-dropping stunts, giving a glimpse of Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang in their action personas. With a 122ft × 142 ft, action enthusiasts can witness the glorified Fast X heroes at the most significant routes of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

Earlier the makers had arranged for the first-ever drive-in movie premiere of Fast X at BKC in Mumbai, which featured 170+ supercars, all revving their engines to the sound of Fast X!

Adding another milestone to the overall initiative, The Fast X makers’ inventive partnership with India’s leading meal delivery service, Swiggy, transformed the delivery guy’s emblem into a Fast X supercar on the application’s food tracker, giving its users the impression that their food would arrive in a supercar right away!

The 360-degree campaign caught the attention of the fandom and stakeholders alike, creating a holistic atmosphere of rush, fuelled by all things FAST!

Directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau, Fast X is currently premiering in theatres. The action-packed thriller’s marketing provides another dimension of an adrenaline-rushed imagination for its viewers, from finding enormous Fast X billboards in the crowded streets of Mumbai to following a stunning supercar delivering your food!