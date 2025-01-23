Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her passion for painting with her fans on Instagram

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her impactful roles in films like Dangal, Dhak Dhak, Ajeeb Dastaans and Ludo among others, has recently shared her passion for painting with her fans on Instagram. Taking onto the social media platform, the actress posted her latest artwork.

She was quoted revealing that her interest in painting dates back to her college days, when she first discovered her natural talent for it. However, was unable to pursue a fine arts degree owing to certain constraints, and her other love acting took precedence, which she had started as a child.

Reflecting on her artistic journey, Fatima was also quoted saying “I’ve always been wanting to have the freedom to paint whatever I wanted to, so, in that sense I was sure that I wanted to improve my skills and that only comes with practice. So, whenever I had the chance and time, I would take up the brush and work on my skills…” This passion for painting has allowed her to explore her creativity beyond the screen, and she finds the process not only personally inspiring but also helpful in listening better and staying focused.

We wonder if there is anything this talented young actress cannot do!. In addition to being a versatile actor, Fatima is also an avid and talented photographer and has now begun honing her painting skills. Looking ahead, Fatima has an exciting slate of projects for 2025, including Aap Jaisa Koi, Metro In Dino, Ul Jalool Ishq, and an upcoming web series tentatively titled Nyaya.

With both her acting career and her artistic pursuits growing, it seems Fatima is embracing a year of new creative milestones.