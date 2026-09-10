Fatima Sana Shaikh talks about dealing with microaggressions and patriarchy in the Hindi film industry at Hunkkaar – The Roar’s Trailer launch

Fatima Sana Shaikh made a thoughtful impression at the trailer launch event of her upcoming release, Hunkkaar – The Roar. During the same, the actress opened up about the prevailing condition of patriarchy and microaggressions that women face in the film industry and outside, and the way society is wired in a way that makes it even more challenging for women to establish their voice.

Speaking about the “truth” of women, Shaikh says, “Our beginning is two steps back. Whichever room you are in, whichever position you are in, power or hierarchy, it doesn’t matter. Because this is the conditioning of society. It’s not that we don’t deserve, we don’t know what we want, we are intelligent. But society is wired in such a way that it doesn’t give you a chance,” and adds, “It tells you, ‘wait a minute, prove yourself first.’”

Acknowledging that patriarchy is not entirely the fault of men because of the inclusion of women in what we talk about, the society. “Patriarchy is not only the fault of men. There are also women in it. They are also included. It internalizes. And we are all born in the same conditioning. And we have to fight it,” she says and acknowledges that it’s “deeply ingrained.”

Pointing out a reference from the film industry, Shaikh states, “Even I have been in such rooms, where you go to a room, the producer tells you that this is a mind-blowing film for you. Then, the role is of a woman who is trying to find a voice,” – an idea that is female-oriented, taps into women-empowerment, social politics – however, Shaikh finds no woman in the room except her, emphasising the irony of the situation.

“The irony is that when you try to say something, she won’t appreciate it. She can’t handle it. And then, she will make weird jokes, or she will mansplain. Because she will tell us how women feel when there is a violent crime. She will tell us that actually, it’s not that bad. It’s like this,” she explains. However, she also points out that the way to deal with all of it is to “learn to stand up for yourself and fight.”

And now, Fatima Sana Shaikh intends to echo a similar voice through Hunkkaar, wherein she takes on the role of a no-nonsense police officer. The courtroom drama is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Priyanka Chopra’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, and Mangata Films Production. Directed by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra, Hunkkaar – The Roar is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from September 25.