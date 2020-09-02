Fatima Sana Shaikh to become a director for Vishal Bharadwaj’s music video Palkein Kholo

When things get tough, the tough get going. Recently Vishal Bhardwaj asked Faitima Sana Shaikh to act in the video for his next single ‘Palkein Kholo’, a poem by celebrated poet Bashir Badr. Fatima immediately agreed to be a part of the video. She didn’t just use a static camera to shoot herself but directed herself in a beautifully crafted video.

Talking about the song Fatima states, “The song is about appreciating people around us during these unprecedented times. I have been pestering Vishal sir to make a film with me and when he made me this offer, I jumped at it.”

She reveals that Vishal Bhardwaj gave her complete freedom to shoot the way she wanted to. “Vishal sir asked me for my inputs and then, gave me the freedom to shoot the music video the way I wanted.”

She points out the national award-winning filmmaker and composer must have expected her to opt for a static camera but wanting to impress him with her photography skills she got creative. She shot on the road and inside a house, with her brother as her one man crew. The song also has her dog Bijli making a cameo in it.

“Even Bijli makes an appearance in the song. She is lucky to debut in a Vishal Bharadwaj music video. Even if she steals the limelight, I would be a proud mother.” Fatima adds.