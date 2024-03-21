“Feels amazing to have two tentpole projects on a global streaming platform!” – Shreya Chaudhry

Shreya Chaudhry caught everyone eyes in her breath-taking debut in the acclaimed Amazon series ‘Bandish Bandits’! Since then, Shreya has been on the radar of film-makers as she made a big impact with her incredible acting and charismatic screen presence in the show. Shreya has taken time to better herself as an actor and is now back with two tentpole projects on Amazon!

This year, she will be seen in ‘The Mehta Boys’ a film which marks actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut. Shreya will also reprise her role in the second season of the much awaited series Bandish Bandits!

Shreya says, “As an actor, this is definitely my best year in terms of the work that I’m doing and who people will see me as. It feels amazing to have two tentpole projects on a global streaming platform like Amazon Prime Video! They will show the various ranges I have as an actor.”

Talking about her film with Boman Irani, Shreya said, “It is not every day that one gets a chance to be directed by a creative mastermind like Boman Irani sir! I got to learn so much under his guidance in The Mehta Boys and I’m honoured that he felt I was good enough to be a part of his vision!”

Expressing her enthusiasm on the announcement of Bandish Bandits season 2, Shreya added, “I’m also thrilled that my series Bandish Bandits 2 will stream this year too! Bandish Bandits season 1 gave me a lot of acclaim, a lot of love as an actor. All I can say is that the stakes are higher due to the storyline of us being pitted against each other so I have to give it my all on screen.”

She says, “I hope people and media give me the same or more love for this season because I think I have left a piece of my heart on the sets of this series. I thank my director Anand Tiwari, my producers Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari for their trust and faith and confidence in me. I want to capitalise on these two projects and hope that my work in them brings me more and more exciting acting offers that challenge me.”