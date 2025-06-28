“Felt like dropping him on his first day of school” – Vijay Sethupathi on son Surya’s debut

At the Phoenix audio launch, Vijay Sethupathi shared an emotional moment watching his son Surya step into the limelight with his debut film. “It felt just like the day I dropped him off at school for the first time,” he said, reflecting on the pride and nervousness that came with the moment.

He thanked Anl Arasu master for spotting Surya during the Jawaan shoot and believing he could lead an action film. “Surya has always loved mass action films. When he liked the script, I told him to decide for himself. I just asked once if he was enjoying it , he said yes, and that was enough for me.”

Sethupathi also thanked Deva Dharshini for calling Surya her own son and added, “He’s very adaptable and self-aware. He reflects on his mistakes and learns from them and that’s what makes me proud.”