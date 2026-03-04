Festive simplicity and sweet traditions: Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass on their Holi celebrations

While Holi is often associated with vibrant rituals and traditional poojas, for Preeti Jhangiani and Parvinn Dabass, the festival is all about simplicity, warmth, and meaningful connections. The couple prefers to celebrate the festival of colors in their own unique way—steering away from formal religious ceremonies and instead focusing on spreading joy.

“We don’t really do Holi pooja,” they share candidly. “For us, it’s more about sharing happiness with the people around us.” Staying true to their roots, the duo embraces a heartfelt tradition of distributing Sindhi delicacies like Ghevar and Bhujia. These festive treats are lovingly shared with friends, family, and everyone who works with them—making the celebration inclusive and full of gratitude.

Their Holi isn’t just about sweets; it’s about togetherness. The couple enjoys attending lively gatherings and parties, celebrating with close friends and loved ones. It’s a time filled with laughter, colors, and cherished moments rather than elaborate rituals.

In a world where festivals can sometimes become grand and overwhelming, Preeti and Parvinn’s approach is refreshingly grounded. Their celebration is a beautiful reminder that the true essence of Holi lies in sharing, caring, and celebrating bonds—with a touch of sweetness.