Fever of Love: Nexa Music Season 2 launches their third song

The second season of NEXA Music, spearheaded by global icon A.R. Rahman has been in motion as Maruti Suzuki India Limited follows the tremendous success of Season 1. Taking the anticipation one step further Nexa Music is back with a bang with their second headliner song making it the third release, “Fever of Love” by American-Indian musician and actress Monica Dogra composed by music composer Mickey McCleary post the success of “Rollercoaster” and “I Can’t Do This Anymore”.

The song “Fever of Love” is a celebration of love that will make everybody dance on its beats making it the most sensuous song of the season with its groovy upbeat lyrics and catchy music. The music video of the song has just dropped and it is already trending due to its catchy tune and enticing visuals.

The music video showcases Monica crashing into a dreamy party land, dancing her heart out. Her melodious voice has time and again blown us away and never has failed to disappoint her fans throughout. The song has a free-spirit vibe and it blends in beautifully with the vision that will instantly put you in a party mode!

Maruti Suzuki’s NEXA Music, a platform that is international, cutting-edge, and full of fresh experiences, is acing the music industry. It raises the winners of the previous season each year while running the talent to bring new singers for the next Season. NEXA Music is an Indie Original English Music Property that celebrates Original English Music Artists in the country.

The property has been designed as a platform for young, upcoming artists to showcase their music on a larger scale. Season 2 has been a massive celebration, as the hunt for this season’s winners received a whopping 2554 entries out of which, 24 talents will be shortlisted and mentored by AR Rahman.

Furthermore, 4 amazing voices will be named as super winners of NEXA Music Season 2. Top musicians from the English music scene, such as A.R. Rahman, Uday Benegal, and others, take the Nexa Music initiative to create new music and to give space to all the upcoming artists.