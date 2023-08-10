Film Companion to announce top 10 Indian films of all time in its first-ever Best Indian Films Forever (BIFF) list celebrating the love for cinema

A pioneer in entertainment reportage, Film Companion for years has been celebrating movies and the artists behind them. Bringing audiences closer to their favourite cinema icons through heart-to-heart chats, the platform continues to receive immense love from cine-lovers all across the globe. Continuing their love for cinema, Film Companion and Anupama Chopra are now gearing up to announce its first-ever BIFF List aka The Best Indian Films Forever List celebrating the top 10 Indian films of all time.

Launching on 15th August, 2023 on filmcompanion.in, the list has been created basis the votes it has received from over 150+ Directors, Actors, Technicians and Critics from the entertainment industry who came forward to tell their top five Indian films of all time. Movies from over a 100 years, 750+ titles across 8 languages were part of this mega list.

Film Companion will further open voting for the People’s Edition of #BIFFList2023, calling in the audiences to vote for their favourite films.

A momentous moment indeed here’s looking forward to celebrating the 10 most iconic Indian films that continue to inspire and win our hearts.