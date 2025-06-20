“Film festivals were my education” – Ishaan Khatter on watching 6 films a day and earning his Cannes moment

Before the cameras and red carpets, Ishaan Khatter was just a young guy sitting quietly in dark theatres: watching, learning, and slowly falling in love with cinema. His appearance at the Cannes Film Festival wasn’t a lucky break, It was the result of years of strong will and consistent effort.

While some actors find fame quickly, Ishaan carved his own way. He found his passion over time and worked hard because of his love for films. “Film festivals were my education,” he says with a smile. “For three years, I went to as many as I could and watched as many films as possible. My record was six movies in one day. I was a learning glutton.” While others watched movies to relax, he studied them to learn.

The day he dreamt of came true: he walked the red carpet at Cannes, not as a fan, but as someone who had contributed to the story on screen. “Cannes is the place to be, it’s the holy grail,” he says. “I always dreamed of going there with my own film, and it really felt like that dream came true. I was there with a team I love and admire.”

For Ishaan, being at Cannes was about stepping into a space he had imagined for years and knowing he got there because he put in the work. In a fast-paced industry Ishaan’s journey shows the power of slow & steady passion. Watching six films a day, scribbling notes in festival halls, learning quietly in the background , it all led him to one of the biggest stages in world cinema.