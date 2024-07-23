Film: T-Series produces Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s latest upbeat Haryanvi track

Renowned Haryanvi artist Gulzaar Chhaniwala returns with his latest track titled Film, produced by Bhushan Kumar for T-Series. Known for his distinctive style and dynamic performances, Gulzaar Chhaniwala presents another chart-topper.

Film is an energetic Haryanvi song that encapsulates the lively spirit of contemporary Haryanvi music. With its infectious beats and spirited lyrics, the track is poised to become a favorite anthem. Gulzaar Chhaniwala’s trademark flair and powerful vocals lend a unique flavor, ensuring Film delivers an unforgettable musical experience. The music is composed by Deepty.

Commenting on the track, Gulzaar Chhaniwala expressed, “I wanted to create a song full of energy and enjoyment, something that people can dance to and cherish.”

The music video complements the song’s high energy with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling, promising a visual feast for the viewers. Film is now available on all major streaming platforms. Catch the music video on the T-Series Haryanvi channel and get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of this song.