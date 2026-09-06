Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 to premiere on 6th September at 9:30 PM on Sony Marathi

The glamour, pride, and celebration of Marathi cinema’s finest talent are all set to unfold on screen with Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026, premiering on 6th September 2026 at 9:30 PM on Sony Marathi, with a repeat telecast on 13th September 2026 at 10 PM.

Held in Mumbai and hosted by the dynamic duo of Amey Wagh and Siddharth Chandekar, the evening celebrated the best of Marathi cinema, honouring its outstanding films, performances and creative talent. Ata Thambaycha Naay! emerged as the biggest winner with eight awards, including Best Film and Best Director, followed by Gondhal with six wins, while Sthal- A Match and Dashavatar secured five awards each.

Dilip Prabhavalkar won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for Dashavatar, while Amruta Subhash and Hruta Durgule shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) honour for Jarann and Aarpar, respectively. The evening also honoured legendary director Rajdutt with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary contribution to Marathi cinema.

So, get ready to experience the glamour, pride, and heartfelt moments that define Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026. Catch Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 on 6th September at 9:30 PM, only on Sony Marathi, with a repeat telecast on 13th September at 10 PM. The uncut version will also be available on Filmfare’s YouTube channel post telecast.