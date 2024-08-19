Filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal: A National Award triumph for the Karthikeya 2 team, celebrating the dedication behind the vision

The Telugu film industry has once again made its mark on the national stage, with Karthikeya 2 clinching the prestigious National Award for Best Film in the Telugu category. This achievement stands as a testament to the film’s exceptional quality and the dedication of its team, particularly its producer, Abhishek Agarwal, who has become synonymous with success in the Indian film industry.

Abhishek Agarwal, who has previously garnered acclaim for his production of The Kashmir Files, which also won a National Award, expressed his profound joy and gratitude following the announcement of the award. “I am extremely thankful to the viewers and the jury of the National Film Awards. This recognition is not just a win for the film, but for the entire team who worked tirelessly to bring this vision to the screen,” he remarked.

Agarwal also took a moment to express his deep appreciation for veteran actor Anupam Kher, whose involvement in the film played a significant role in its success. “The blessings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna continue to be bestowed upon us,” Agarwal added, attributing the film’s success to divine grace.

The director- producer duo celebrated their humongous success together with their cast and crew of Karthikeya 2. The team was seen beaming with joy that meant a personal win to each body on sets. The movie’s success at the box office was a clear indication of the audience’s appetite for such content, and this National Award serves as a fitting recognition of the film’s impact.

The National Award for Karthikeya 2 It reinforces his reputation as a producer who not only backs strong content but also ensures that it reaches its full potential.