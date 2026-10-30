Filmmaker Hardik Gajjar announces Tana Riri,set to release in October 2027

Following the success of Krishnavataram, filmmaker Hardik Gajjar is set to bring two ambitious cinematic ventures on the big screen. The filmmaker reunites with Krishnavataram fame Sanskruti Jayana for Tana Riri, a grand cinematic portrayal of one of the most fascinating stories from India’s rich folklore and cultural heritage.

Rooted in the history of 16th-century Gujarat, the film recounts the inspiring tale of twin sisters Tana and Riri, who are remembered for their extraordinary musical prowess and their role in protecting the honour of their land through their devotion to classical music. The first poster of Tana Riri offers a striking glimpse featuring the twin sisters of Vadnagar walking through the imposing gates of a kingdom, capturing the grandeur and visual richness of the 16th century era.

Hardik Gajjar is also set to bring the legendary story of Abhimanyu from the Mahabharata to the big screen in a grand cinematic retelling titled as Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat.. Celebrated for his exceptional courage, determination and unwavering spirit, Abhimanyu remains one of the most compelling figures, whose story of valour and sacrifice has resonated across generations. With these two projects, the filmmaker looks to bring India’s rich storytelling traditions to contemporary audiences through two distinct yet equally compelling cinematic experiences.

Produced by Athashrikatha Motion Pictures LLP, Tana Riri and Ajay Abhimanyu ki Mahabharat. is directed by Hardik Gajjar, and is slated to release in October 2027 and June 2028 respectively.