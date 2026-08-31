Filmmaker Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi celebrate daughter Sitara’s first birthday with a London and Disneyland celebration

Filmmaker Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi celebrated the first birthday of their daughter, Sitara, with an intimate family celebration at their home in London before heading to Disneyland for a birthday getaway. The couple chose to celebrate the milestone with their loved ones, creating beautiful memories as Sitara turned one. From a cosy celebration in London to experiencing the magic of Disneyland, the family marked the occasion in a truly memorable way.

Adding an emotional touch to the celebrations was Sitara’s stay in Disneyland’s iconic Cinderella Suite. Interestingly, the suite holds a special place in Nidhi Dutta’s heart, as she had stayed in the very same suite during her babymoon while she was pregnant with Sitara. Returning to the fairytale suite a year later with Sitara in her arms made the experience incredibly meaningful and brought the journey beautifully full circle.

For Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi, Sitara’s first birthday was not just about a celebration but about cherishing a precious family milestone. Filled with love, laughter, and magical Disney moments, the occasion reflected the couple’s joy as parents and created memories they will treasure forever.