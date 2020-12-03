Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Turns Creative Guru

Beautiful and touching to bold and controversial, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, one of the most creative minds in the country has been behind films like The Tashkent Files and Buddha in a Traffic Jam, among others. He not only changed the face of filmmaking in India but have given us some memorable films as well. Now talented director turned creativity guru for India’s first School of Creativity.

According to sources, “Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has designed School of Creativity to encourage participants to indulge in a number of cognitive tasks such as concentration, problem solving, critical thinking, persistence, making choices, implementation and self-evaluation. The design also ensures ample opportunities for sensory integration as the participants get busy with various kinaesthetic activities. It creates space for the participants to identify the process and express emotions.”

Source further adds “Vivek Agnihotri will provide multiple opportunities for the participants to observe and understand the beauty of interdependence in the world. Most importantly, the program makes participants privy to the labour and joy of constructing their own answers, finding their own destinations and owing their journeys!”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says “I always thought that India is full of creativity but people don’t use it for success. Also, everyone is conditioned to believe that singing, painting acting etc are creative jobs. Whereas, in reality, an engineer, chartered accountant even a housewife’s job involves more creativity than a singer’s. I realised we teach everything but not how to use your creativity to become successful. Hence, I decided to invest in launching India’s first School of Creativity. This has exclusive and unique masterclasses, certificate courses, podcasts, creative library and many products which will help you become succesful. The whole world believes in success, I believe in success plus where the ‘plus’ means success of body, mind and soul.”

On the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s next directorial feature is titled ‘The Last Show’. He had finished the shooting with actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik for the film in October.