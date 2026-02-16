Filmmaker Yogesh Deshpande enters mainstream Hindi cinema with upcoming directorial debut

After building a strong creative foundation across advertising and regional cinema, filmmaker Yogesh Deshpande is set to step into mainstream Hindi cinema with his upcoming feature film, marking a significant new chapter in a career that has seamlessly bridged advertising craft and culturally rooted storytelling. The project, currently in pre-production, is scheduled to go on floors in the coming months, with casting underway and extensive location recce already completed.

Deshpande’s move into the Hindi film industry reflects a natural evolution of a creative journey that began in advertising. Since starting his career in 2005, he has written and directed over 100 ad films, building a strong reputation for visual storytelling and brand communication. He is also the founder of RedefineZ Concepts, which later expanded into a full-fledged production house, RedefineZ Productions, based in Pune.

Speaking about his journey and his entry into mainstream Hindi cinema, Yogesh Deshpande said, “My journey from advertising to filmmaking has always been guided by a belief that stories must remain emotionally honest and culturally rooted. Each project has helped me explore how deeply personal narratives can connect with wider audiences. Entering mainstream Hindi cinema feels like a natural extension of that journey — an opportunity to tell stories that are both intimate and universal. This film reflects the world we live in today, shaped by change, technology, and human relationships, while remaining deeply grounded in real experiences.”

He transitioned into feature filmmaking with 66 Sadashiv, marking his entry into long-form storytelling. He followed this with the ambitious musical biopic Swaragandharvaa Sudhir Phadke, which stood out for its rare musical authenticity and use of original songs recorded by legendary voices including Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Sudhir Phadke, and Kishore Kumar. Released across five countries, the film received widespread critical acclaim and international recognition, further establishing Deshpande’s reputation for culturally rooted storytelling.

His upcoming Hindi feature reflects the same creative philosophy. Set against the cinematic landscapes of Konkan, the film explores the human impact of the digital divide — a theme rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema. Driven by a strong female protagonist, the story promises an emotionally layered narrative that blends intimate human experiences with a visually expansive setting.

With a career spanning advertising, music-led biographical storytelling, and culturally anchored narratives, Deshpande represents a new generation of filmmakers bringing regional depth and emotional authenticity into mainstream Hindi cinema. His transition marks not just a personal milestone, but also a creative expansion — one that continues to place human emotion and cultural identity at the heart of cinematic storytelling.