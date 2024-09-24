First-time directors Boman Irani and John McCrite receive awards for the Best Narrative and Best Documentary categories at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Documentary film Pink Belt Mission continues to make waves on the international film festival circuit by recently winning the prestigious Jury Award for Best Feature Documentary at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Directed by John McCrite, the film sheds light on the inspiring journey of Aparna Rajawat, a sixteen-time national martial arts champion, and her mission to empower women across India through self-defense. The documentary has already garnered accolades at other festivals, and this latest win is a testament to its powerful storytelling and social impact.

Notably, John McCrite’s win comes alongside another significant achievement at the festival. McCrite and Boman Irani, both first-time directors over the age of 60, triumphed in their respective categories—McCrite in documentary and Irani in narrative filmmaking. This milestone highlights the power of age-defying creativity, proving that it’s never too late to break new ground in the world of cinema.

Reflecting on the win, director John McCrite said, “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. Boman and I, both first-time directors in our sixties, set out to tell important stories in our own way. Winning in our respective categories shows that passion and perseverance know no age. I’m grateful for the recognition of Pink Belt Mission and for the opportunity to spotlight Aparna Rajawat’s inspiring work.”