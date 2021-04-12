“Fitting tribute to the love I have for varied, unique and lovely cultures of India!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is thrilled that he could pay tribute to India’s rich culture and diversity through a scintillating on stage performance Ayushmann has set the stage on fire with his spectacular act that showcases the spirit of the festivals of India.

Ayushmann says, “I have been fascinated about the cultures and traditions of India since I was a child. My parents ensured that they taught me about how diverse my country is and inculcated the interest to know more and respect the different cultures existing in India.”

Ayushmann danced on big Bollywood blockbusters like Chogada, Jumme Ki Raat, Deva Shree Ganesha, etc during this performance. The versatile star adds, “It was an honour for me to pay a tribute to the festivals of India through my performance and this one will always be a memorable on stage act for me.”

Ayushmann feels Indians are fortunate to experience incredible diversity of a country that needs to be cherished deeply. He says, “As Indians, we are blessed to soak in so many cultures, experience so much richness of diversity. I have always been an explorer of such beauty of my country and this performance is a fitting tribute to the love I have for these varied, unique and lovely cultures.”