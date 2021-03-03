Five inspirational quotes by Donal Bisht that will instantly uplift your mood

Actress Donal Bisht who’s known for her impeccable acting skills and her charming looks, keeps her fans feeling inspired with her posts on social media. During the COVID Lockdown, the actress emerged as a ray of sunshine after holding two mental health awareness campaigns, Open Up To Donal, and Pledge to be Positive. Alongside her dreamy pictures, the actress drops some pearls of wisdom from time to time in the captions that serve well as food for thought for her fans.

Here are some of the really inspiring quotes said by Donal Bisht.

Do relax a bit in life because the hussle is for lifetime!

While it’s easy for us to get caught up in the rat race, this quote of Donal serves us a gentle reminder for us to stop and smell the daisies!

Let me be the way I am. Don’t judge me by my clothes; see my heart!

It’s no surprise that a lot of people judge the book by the cover. But Donal reminds us that real beauty runs deeper, and that one should judge a person by heart, and not by the clothes they wear.

Nobody can dull my brightness

Being the ray of sunshine she is, the actress refuses to let a bad situation dim her spark, and faces life’s problems head-on!

Life is after all beautiful

Life’s uncertain circumstances may dampen one’s spirit, but Donal accepts and embraces all shades of life; because life is after all beautiful!



In the world of glass be the diamond

Donal likes to keep things real, and it just reflects in her words and actions. The actress encourages her followers to keep it real, and not be afraid to show the world their authentic self!