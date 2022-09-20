Five Movies to Make Your Kids Smarter and Kinder

Movies and Television shows have always and will always continue to be a crucial part of popular culture. Aside from their significance in popular culture, films and documentaries also hold sentimental value for many of us. We can all think of films that taught us a significant lesson or invoked a new, wonderful feeling in us. This is why films become so close to our hearts and we often re-watch them and recommend them to others as well.

Kids are very taken by the visual medium. They highly enjoy animated movies as well as other movies where children play the protagonists. This allows them to relate to various problems that other children go through and helps them become sensitive and emotionally intelligent to other people’s woes. That’s often why many movies meant for adults are too complicated for children to understand and enjoy.

Here are 5 entertaining and heartwarming movies that children of all ages can watch!

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is about a young boy called Ishaan who has a condition called dyslexia. For this reason, Ishaan is misunderstood by his parents, teachers and peers. TZP is a movie that brings tears to everyone who watches it. This beautifully made film changed the understanding of learning disabilities for the Indian audience. It made children and adults of all ages more receptive and open to how to accommodate children who learn differently.

It’s a great watch for the kids, it teaches them how to be kind, helpful and inclusive of kids who behave differently from them.

Up

This 2009 animated Pixar film has stolen the hearts of everyone who has watched it. Young Russell embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with an old widower Carl. ‘Up’ shows us that an emotional bond has no age limit and that children can and should be helpful to their elders and senior citizens.

Up is a film about getting old, and realising that life is messy and out of control, and you can’t plan for every step of it. What you can do is enjoy the ride and make sure that every day counts.

Inside Out

Inside Out is an animated coming-of-age story movie that can be enjoyed by parents and children alike! It’s a tale about Riley, a young girl whose family has to relocate to another city. This event coincides with when Riley begins to develop into a teenager.

A large part of the movie takes place in her head! Where characters like Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger and Fear interact with each other and influence one another in, the very same way that Riley is also changing constantly to fit into her new environment. It tells us that all these emotions live within us and finding a healthy way to cope with them is a really important part of growing up.

I Am Kalam

I am Kalam is about a young boy who works at a tea stall. He is deeply inspired and wants to grow up and become like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. This movie is a heart-warming story about how deeply inspiration and ambition can touch the hearts and minds of young children.

The film celebrates the unbreakable spirit that defies all the odds! It puts a spotlight on class differences and the need for underprivileged children’s education.

Udaan

Udaan is an award-winning movie about the bond between two step-siblings. It’s a coming-of-age story in which Rohan, the protagonist, wishes to follow his passion and go against his harsh father. He soon forms a close bond with his 6-year-old stepbrother.

The movie is a touching tale of adolescence. But instead of portraying our teen protagonist in a selfish light, it shows him flowering into a young adult who steps up to take responsibility for his little brother.

How else can I teach my child valuable lessons through stories?

Movies aren’t the only creative medium for children! Reading is another activity that makes children emotionally intelligent and mentally prepared to face the world from a young age. Reading young adult literature and reading the news for kids is an excellent way to help your young ones relate to the world outside their world

Reading also helps children become more imaginative and help them paint pictures with words. After all, some of the best life lessons and movies come from books!