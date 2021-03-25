Five quotes by actress Aditi Sharma that will inspire you in life

Actress Aditi Sharma who’s known for her a bubbly nature and impressive acting skills, is a major source of inspiration for her fans. The actress treats her fans with interesting pictures from her life, clubbed with quotes that can cheer anyone up. Lets have a look at some of her most thought-provoking quotes.

“Be positive, embrace the change, count your blessings and clear the clutter”

“There is a safety in numbness; there is solace in being alone”

“Don’t let the world fool you into thinking that love ain’t cool”

“Not much to say…just smile”

“Vibe high and the magic around you will unfold”

The actress who always seems to be in a good mood was once asked how she stays happy all the time. She smilingly replied saying, “We are humans, we can’t stay happy all the time. So, when I’m low, I just try to distract myself, and overtime, I’ve learned to manage my emotions. And I choose to be happy”.

Aditi has recently starred in the ALT Balaji web series, Crashh which has been a major hit. She’s now looking to do roles that can challenge the actor in her.