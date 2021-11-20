Five times Saif Ali Khan made us ROFL!

We all love us a superstar! But a superstar who can crack us up? We love them a little extra, don’t we? And we all know there’s such a thing as Saif-level funny! The man has consistently left us in splits with his on-point comic timing. Saif’s genre of comedy is almost like improv – it comes across as unscripted and in the moment. And in this moment, we are reminded of some of his most iconic funny characters that we will never forget! Here are some of his comic characters that we thoroughly adore!

Vibhooti from Bhoot Police: Essaying the role of a ludicrous ghostbuster, Saif Ali Khan had us at, “GST, uncle?” Nobody could have pulled off Vibhooti better than Saif!

Rakesh from Bunty Aur Babli 2: As Rakesh in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif Ali Khan has laid on the humour thick and has some hilarious punches awaiting us

Rohan from Kal Ho Na Ho: Who else could have pulled off, “Mmmmmere paas do doggie hain?” so effortlessly and had us ROFLing all over the place?

Jai from Love Aaj Kal: Jai was a modern-day man who was open-minded, smooth and hilarity personified.

Gautam from Cocktail: A playboy to boot, Gautam was yet another one of Saif’s characters that showcased his sheer brilliant comic timing.