Flash actor Anshul Pandey feels OTT has given a chance to actors from smaller cities

OTT platforms have been rapidly expanding in India, with new platforms and content emerging daily. While this growth has benefited some, others have found it competitive. Actor Anshul Pandey, known for his role as Vansh, a fashion photographer in Watcho Exclusives’ series ‘Flash,’ recently shared his thoughts on the surge of OTT and its impact on actors. He also reflected on his television industry experience.

Sharing his thoughts on whether OTT is a boon or a bane for actors, Anshul expressed, “I think it’s a bit of both. With big names now wanting to be part of OTT projects, there’s more competition. However, overall, thanks to OTT, there’s a significant increase in work opportunities. Previously, there were only television and film mediums, but now there’s this massive platform. It’s not just the same actors being cast; many shows are also giving chances to actors from smaller cities or those who have never auditioned in Mumbai. OTT has been a boon for many actors, and it’s led to the discovery of many talented individuals.”

The young actor, who became a household name with his role in popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opened up about actors being categorised into a medium. Opening up about the same, Anshul said, “Around 7-8 years ago when I was starting out, there was this notion that if you were known for TV roles, you might not be considered for other platforms. However, I’ve always believed that acting is acting, whether it’s for TV, film, or web series. I approach each project by focusing on the character’s demands rather than the medium. So, I haven’t let myself be limited by categorizations. With the rise of the web space, this notion seems to have faded away.”

Directed by Shaurya Singh, “Flash” on Watcho Exclusives is a gripping series following Vansh Kundra, a talented portrait photographer, drawn into mystery during a routine shoot with enigmatic Aksha Chauhan. In a lavish yet eerie penthouse, unexpected events challenge Vansh’s reality. Unveiling lies and secrets, “Flash” gradually reveals Aksha’s true identity and sinister forces, keeping viewers enthralled. Available exclusively on the Watcho App, “Flash” delivers a thrilling experience that will leave you wanting more.