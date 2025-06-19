“Flawed, imperfect people make for perfect and complete love stories!” – Mohit Suri

Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been getting unanimous praise from audience who have felt that this romantic film is about two real people, who have their flaws and issues but are electrifyingly compatible. The songs of the film showcasing this palpable chemistry is already a rage on the internet and Mohit reveals how he wanted to make a film showcasing ‘imperfect people who become perfect in each other’s company ’.

The ace director says, “Flawed, imperfect people make perfect and complete love stories. Such people, such romances feel real, feel relatable and somehow I like to root for them. Saiyaara is one much romantic story that hopefully people will see and feel that they have come across lovers like this or feel these are their own stories.”

Mohit in his brilliant 20 year career has delivered some of the most mesmerising young love stories of our times.

Knows as a master of the romance genre, he reveals when a love story works with the audience. He says, “There cannot be an amazing love story if everything is hunky dory between the boy and the girl. If there is love .. there is heart break and pain … we don’t have a choice… It has to touch your heart and talk to your soul. For me, a good love story has to make you connect to the lovers at a very emotional level and that’s only possible when the love story feels real.”

Mohit adds, “With Saiyaara, I’m trying to tell a story like this. There is a lot of genuineness to this love story and I hope people feel the same way when they see Saiyaara in theatres from July 18. Saiyaara is one of the most special love stories that I have directed in my 20 year old career. It has a piece of my heart only because of the romance that this young boy and girl experience. The arc of their story is innocent yet complex and unconventional and it pulled me in to tell their story.”

He further says, “So, if you see the two leading actors Ahaan and Aneet and the lovers they are portraying in Saiyaara, there is nothing conventional about it. In the film, these two characters are figuring their lives with one another while navigating their issues, they haven’t made it big in life, they are from very different backgrounds with very different value systems, they have their own struggles, they are imperfect separately but together they try to be perfect! That’s the kind of love story that i want to tell as a director and hopefully that’s the kind of love story people want to see.”

The title of Saiyaara has piqued interest of audience. It means a wandering celestial body, but in poetry it’s often used to describe something (or someone) dazzling, ethereal, or otherworldly — a wandering star – always shining, always guiding, but always out of reach.

The film introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda (who stole hearts with her brilliant performance in the much-acclaimed series Big Girls Don’t Cry) as the female lead. Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and it is set to release on July 18, 2025 in theatres worldwide.

YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.