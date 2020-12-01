FMBAF Awards Season -3 is going to organize on 10th December 2020

In order to cheer achievers in the gloom time of pandemic and to generate message of peace,M/s FMBAF, the niche fashion arena international and Dr. Anil Nair Thampi are organizing annual world human rights day (united nation) awards, season-3 on10th December at Andheri at Mukti Cultural Hub.This Live event will honour the awardees in different categories like film, fashion, Academic, business and media. It will also have Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkarawards. Along with Award ceremony, it will will have humanity conference/seminar/convocation ceremony function cum event as a different stream that would be very first of its kind especially in Mumbai, global peace summit & international seminar.

On the topic “role of science in establishing global peace for sustainable development & to make world strong” is organized in a befitting manner by in association with “diplomatic mission global peace. The event will be graced by International achievers, ambassadors, peace builders, film celebrities, dignitaries and awardees.

This announcement was done on virtual press conference by attendees