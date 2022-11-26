“For an outsider like me to be the face of well-known brands is a big thing” – Kashika Kapoor

Talented actress Kashika Kapoor, who has charmed the audience with her performances, glamorous appearances, and, well, good looks, has become the go-to for all brands.

Kashika Kapoor, a 19-year-old actress, and model whose social media fandom knows no bounds, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Even at such a young age, the actress has gained widespread recognition thanks to her talent, beauty, and versatility.

On talking about the many brands that have reached out to the actress to be their face, Kashika said, “I grew up seeing celebrities in commercials, so for an outsider like me to now be the face of such brands is so overwhelming. Brands build legacies on a foundation of trust. So as an audience, when we see our favorite celebrities promote any brand, we are reassured of the product’s quality. I’m very thrilled about the recognition and trust that these brands have instilled in me. And I look forward to more such amazing associations”

On the work front, Kashika was featured in a music video, “Tu Laut Aa” alingside Pratiek Sehjpal. She has also been featured in music video like Neendra, Sachcha Wala Pyaar With Zee Music. Kashika has also won hearts in music videos like dil pe zakhm by T series which won more than 40 million + hearts ,O mere Dil Ke Chain ,Hissab ,NEENDRA(dance number) which was by Zee Music and Sa Re Ga Ma,sachcha wala pyaar (dance number)by zee & also a music single by Sohum Rockstar Entertainment and Balaji, O Rano, Aaj Bura Na Mano and recently seen in a music video for Dil Pe Zakhm which starred Gurmeet Chaudhary and Arjun Bijlani. Kashika is even the face of FREEFIRE as MOCO- done by Rohit Shetty team. She has last featured in the two music videos that released in the last two weeks, saajan & thodi thodi saans. Apart from that, the actress has movies and a series in the pipeline, which will be announced soon.