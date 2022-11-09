“For me, storytelling somewhere has to inspire the younger generation,” says Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari while sharing her idea of filmmaking at the 10th Odisha Literary Festival 2022

Having left everyone impressed with her films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Panga, Nil Battey Sannata, and many more, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has set her class apart with her brilliant knowledge of filmmaking. While taking her proficient knowledge of filmmaking to the world, she recently went to the 10th Odisha Literary Festival 2022 held on 5th November 2022 in Bubneshwar where she spoke on ‘How to write a great script’. While the session was well filled with a lot of knowledge from the filmmakers, we saw her speaking about her idea of filmmaking.

While at the Festival, the host asked Ashwiny about certain principles that she keeps in mind while writing the script, to which she said, “Yes there are some things which I really stay away from. I don’t think I would ever do horror films so that is something I will ever stay away from because I can’t watch horror films. Even if I have a woman to be demeaned there will be a reciprocation later. So, I can not have a woman who is demeaned in her stories, she will survive she will rise. And I also feel that, for me, storytelling somewhere has to inspire the younger generation, and it is important for me to tell all kinds of stories. So, if I want to tell a story about a villager who made it big, I would do that. Because for me someone out there will get inspired. Nil Battey Sannata did that. For me, Nil Battey Sannata was a great example of, no matter who you are or where you come from, you have a right to dream. A woman who comes from an economically backward background or would want to excel in her dreams doesn’t think low for her daughter, she wants her daughter also to excel.”

She added further, “Statistics say that even today women leave their jobs after they have a child. And we all know that, we have seen it around as others once who actually say that you need supportive husbands, you need a supportive family. Some say that you are privileged that you will be having a lot of people to help to take care of your kid, but we do not have anyone, and that’s also fair but the idea was not that you have to go back to work after you have a child, the idea was to keep yourself busy after you have a child to not lose your identity.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is gearing up for her digital debut with ‘Faadu’ and films like ‘Tarla’ & ‘Bawaal’ are in her kitty.