“For me success and failure has never been my point of focus” – Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah has enjoyed a very successful year, be it in terms of Maharani’s success or getting to play more rich and intense characters that have touched the audience in their hearts. The actor has proved himself to be versatile with every role he has played. So far, he has served audiences with a huge range of characters and has set the bar high. Sohum Shah is one of the few actors who has taken it as a commitment to push himself to give life to characters like Viren Shah and chief minister Bheema Bharti.

Talking about how he wants to play edgy characters, Sohum Shah tells a leading publication “For me success and failure has never been my point of focus. For me it’s more about what that particular project will give me as a performer. Be it Big Bull or Maharani it’s the thrill these roles brought along. They made me go out of my way to create characters like Viren Shah and chief minister Bheema Bharti. As an actor I want to play edgy characters else I’m equally happy being a producer,” says Sohum Shah.

Time and again the actor has proved his worth with his performances and his art. The actor always gets invested in his roles and has never disappointed his audience. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has an interesting line up of Sanaa with Radhika Madan, Anthology and Dahaad.