“Fortunate that Munjya has scored a hattrick across all three mediums” – Sharvari

Sharvari has taken 2024 by storm, emerging as one of the brightest young actors in the industry. Her year began with the massive success of her film Munjya that not only crossed the 100-crore mark but also featured her electrifying solo dance number, Taras.

The film has now become a resounding hit across all three mediums – Theatres, streaming and satellite. Munjya, which is a part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, has managed to achieve what few films can— crossing the 100 crore milestone in cinemas, breaking records on a streaming platform, and becoming the biggest TV Premiere of 2024.

Sharvari, who has been enjoying the success of Munjya, expressed her excitement and gratitude saying “I’m really fortunate that Munjya has scored a hattrick of blockbusters on all three mediums – theatrical, streaming and satellite! For someone like me, reaching out to as many people as possible is very important at this stage of my career. So, the incredible success story of Munjya means my performance has reached so many people. It’s a huge result at the start of my career and I’m truly indebted to my producer Dinesh Vijan and my director Aditya Sarpotdar for choosing me to be in Munjya. This is nothing short of a dream come true and I’m still pinching myself about this.”

She added, “It has been a huge year for me professionally and Munjya has played a massive role in giving me the attention that I so badly wanted as an artist. It’s rare for a film to resonate so powerfully with audiences in such a wide-reaching way. To see Munjya cross the 100-crore milestone in theatres, followed by its incredible success on OTT and even becoming the biggest TV Premiere of 2024, this is testament that the film continues to capture the hearts of viewers, worldwide. ”

Sharvari’s performance in the film, along with her popular dance number Taras, has been met with overwhelming appreciation from fans and critics alike. Talking about the same, she mentioned, “The journey of Munjya has been a great one. I think what makes it even more special is how much love I’ve personally received for my role and, of course, for my song Taras. I was thrilled when my producer Dinesh Vijan sir trusted me with this dance song. I gave it my everything while filming Taras. So, to watch audiences groove to it in theatres, and seeing it become one of the top dance songs of the year, has been incredibly rewarding.”

She further added, “I want to thank the audience for their love and support for Munjya and me. I’m excited for what’s next and I’m even more driven to push my boundaries, learn, and deliver performances that connect with audiences.”

As Munjya continues to break records and set benchmarks across mediums, Sharvari is gearing up for her next project, Alpha with Alia Bhatt which is a part of YRF’s Spy Universe.