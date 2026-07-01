“Fortunately, it’s a mix of both” – Kriti Sanon on being praised for Ally’s beauty as well as her performance

The phenomenal response to Cocktail 2 continues to pour in, with audiences and the industry showering immense praise on Kriti Sanon for her performance as Ally. While fans have celebrated both her striking screen presence and layered portrayal, Kriti says the most rewarding compliment has been hearing that people no longer saw “Kriti Sanon” on screen, they only saw Ally.

Reflecting on the overwhelming appreciation coming her way, Kriti shared that compliments have been pouring in from every direction. She revealed that even her Hyphen team, who know her personally, told her they couldn’t see Kriti Sanon in the film.

“They were like, ‘When we saw the film, we didn’t see Kriti Sanon. This was not Kriti.’ They’ve met me so many times, they know how I am as a person. So I think when someone says that this was not you at all, I think that kind of really, really feels special,” she said.

The actress also spoke about receiving heartfelt messages from her Heropanti directors Sajid Nadiadwala and Sabir Khan, who have witnessed her journey since her debut over twelve years ago. Calling their appreciation emotional, Kriti said, “They’ve seen me in Heropanti, so for them to see me after this journey of about 12 years now and playing a role like this… both of them sent me lovely messages and long ones. I know that when I did Heropanti, I was a baby who knew nothing and learnt everything on the job. The only thing that hasn’t changed is that I used to ask a lot of questions back then also and I am even now.”

Speaking about the compliments she has received for Ally, Kriti expressed her happiness at being appreciated equally for her performance and glamour. “Fortunately, like you said, it’s a mix of both. I think that is what any actor kind of craves for. This is a very glamorous role but also has its layers, the spunk and her emotional moments, all of it packaged in one, so yeah, I got lucky,” she shared.

With Ally emerging as one of the most talked about performances of the year, Kriti Sanon continues to win hearts for delivering a character that seamlessly blended glamour, vulnerability, emotional depth and effortless charm, further reaffirming her remarkable range as one of Indian cinema’s finest performers.