Four Line’s production Taps all set for its world premiere at the prestigious Kashish Film Festival

Sudhanshu Saria’ Four Line Entertainment has been making a lot of buzz this year with their new film Taps. Co-produced in conjunction with the KashishArts Foundation and Lotus Visual Productions, ‘TAPS’ is an LGBTQ+ themed relationship drama that won the festival’s QDrishti grant in a nationwide contest earlier this year. Revolving around a gay relationship in Mumbai, film’s trailer is already out and has impressed the audiences and industry critics.

The film is gearing up for its world premiere screening on June 8 at the famous Liberty Cinema as part of the Kashish Film Festival. ‘TAPS’ has a running time of 15 minutes and has been made in English and Hindi.

Opening up about the film’s world premiere, National Award-winning director turned producer Sudhanshu Saria said, “We are proud of the tender and emotional gaze with which Arvind has told this story and we can’t wait for audiences to discover a brand new queer voice in Indian cinema. We are just as grateful to Kashish Arts Foundation and Lotus Visual for selecting this script and choosing to produce it with us.”

Film’s director Arvind Caulagi also shared his excitement about the same saying, “Kashish Film Festival is the perfect venue for the film’s world premiere and I can’t wait to see how audiences receive it and where the film goes from here. ‘TAPS’ is a small step in continuing to add to the dignified representation of queer, Indian lives and I hope it opens up important and sensitive conversations that helps bring acceptance and sensitivity to LGBTQIA+ issues in our country.”

Neeraj Churi, co-financer from Lotus Visual Productions, expressed his thoughts and said, ” We want to congratulate, Kashish QDrishti Film Grant winner, Arvind on the world premiere of his debut short film TAPS. He brings a delicately nuanced and heartwarming story of a gay couple as they navigate a challenging phase of their relationship that we rarely have seen on Indian screens. Through our sponsorship of this Grant, we are delighted to be a part of his journey and wish him and the team a successful journey ahead.”

Written and directed by Arvind Caulagi, ‘TAPS’ will be screening in the Indian Narrative Shorts category. Tickets to the world premiere can be obtained on the Kashish Film Festival’s website.