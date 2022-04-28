Four times Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover proved they are a power couple!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, will soon celebrate six long years of their happy married life on 30th April! With the IT couple turning six, here are four times they have proved they are a power couple made in heaven!

Couple goals on The Kapil Sharma Show: Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover set some major relationship goals for their fans when they made an appearance together on The Kapil Sharma Show on Valentine’s Day. Everyone was raving about their chemistry together and they definitely showed us what power couples are made of in a candid chat with Kapil Sharma. Fashion icons in their own right, they also made everyone’s heads turn with their statement outfits on the show.

Supporting each other’s goals and dreams: Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover have always set an example of growing together as a couple. They always support each other’s dreams and goals. When Karan Singh Grover recently made his debut as an artist, Bipasha was at the forefront supporting hubby dearest and celebrating his success.

They did ‘Dangerous’ together: A crime thriller web series, Dangerous had Bipasha playing Karan’s ex-flame in the show. The fast-paced track of the show kept viewers on the edge of their seats even as Bipasha and Karan’s onscreen chemistry sizzled!

Fitness freaks together: It is no secret that Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover are both major fitness freaks. Couples that work out together, stay together! And this power couple is a prime example!