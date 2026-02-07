Fragrant Nature Film Creations releases the second poster of Half: The Chronicles of Two Half-Blooded Vampires

Fragrant Nature Film Creations has released the new poster of its upcoming vampire thriller HALF, offering a striking glimpse into the dark and intense world of the film. HALF is produced by Anne Sajeev and Sajeev PK under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations, known for Pranayam, Pariwar, Golam; and Directed by Samjad, who made a strong and impressive debut with Golam.

With HALF, the production house continues its commitment to genre-driven storytelling. Rooted in vampire mythology, HALF explores themes of identity, duality, survival, and vengeance, with the tagline “The Chronicles of Two Half-Blooded Vampires” capturing the essence of the story. The newly released poster is marked by bold colours and striking imagery, visually reflecting the film’s themes of transformation and inner conflict, while firmly establishing its dark, atmospheric tone.

The poster prominently features Amala Paul, Ranjith Sajeev, and Aiswarya Raj, while also highlighting the presence of renowned South Indian actor Abbas, marking his much-anticipated return to cinema after a long hiatus. Widely known for his work across South Indian cinema, Abbas is also familiar to Malayalam audiences through films such as Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu, Kadha, and Greetings. His return adds a strong emotional and dramatic layer to the ensemble, sparking curiosity around his role in the narrative. Another key highlight of the project is its international collaboration, with action choreography by Very Tri Yulisman, whose work spans major Hollywood productions, lending the film a distinctive global edge.

The film also features award-winning Indian technicians, including National Award-winning editor Mahesh Bhuvanend, known for Aattam, Vela, and Madhuram, and production designer Mohandas, whose work in 2018, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and Lucifer has been widely recognised.

Cinematography is handled by Pappinu, known for films such as Matinee and Konthayum Poonoolum. Music is composed by Midhun Mukundan, whose work in Rorschach and Abraham Ozler received wide acclaim. The screenplay is co-written by director Samjad and Praveen Viswanath.

Ranjith Sajeev reunites with Samjad as one of the half-blooded protagonists, while Aiswarya Raj essays the other central role. Amala Paul appears in a pivotal role, adding further depth and intrigue to the story. Abbas’ return further strengthens the cast, bringing added weight and anticipation to the film’s ensemble.

Conceived as a large-scale pan-Indian cinematic spectacle, HALF is designed for a wide theatrical experience across multiple languages and regions. Shot extensively across varied locations, the film blends scale, atmosphere, and visual grandeur to create an immersive world rooted in vampire mythology. With its ambitious canvas and high production values, HALF positions itself as a major genre film aimed at audiences across India, building strong anticipation beyond the Malayalam film landscape.

With its dark, atmospheric premise, ambitious scale, and strong technical backing, HALF positions itself as a bold and exciting pan-Indian addition to Malayalam cinema, blending action, horror, and emotional depth into a visually striking cinematic experience. The film is set to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

The team also has National Award-winning sound designer Vishnu Govind, known for Malik, Unda, and Ishq, handling the Audiography, Chief Associate Director Rajesh Kumar KG, Associate Director Jibin Joy, Production Controller Binu Murali. Makeup is handled by Narasimhaswamy, Costume Design by Dhanya Balakrishnan, Prosthetics by Sethu Shivanandan, Visual Effects by Promice Studios, Stills by Sinat Savier, and Publicity Designs by Tivity.