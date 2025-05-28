Franchise King: Riteish Deshmukh’s enduring comedy legacy

While Riteish Deshmukh recently impressed audiences with his dark turn in Raid 2, a significant and enduring aspect of his Bollywood journey lies in his consistent presence in some of the industry’s most successful comedy franchises. This reliability has cemented his status as Bollywood’s “Mr. Franchise.

From the early days of Kyaa Kool Hai Hum’, Deshmukh’s comedic timing and affable screen presence became key ingredients for the film’s success, establishing a potential franchise. He then became an inseparable part of the ‘Dhamaal series, his endearing characters adding to the chaotic humor. With Dhamaal 4 slated for release next year, his association with this laughter riot continues to be a major draw.

Furthermore, Deshmukh’s involvement in the Housefull franchise is unparalleled. Having starred in every installment, his camaraderie with the ensemble cast, particularly Akshay Kumar, and his effortless portrayal of diverse comical roles have been crucial to the franchise’s enduring popularity. Slated to release on June 6, 2025, fans are excited to see what unique perspective of comedy Riteish brings to the table. Even the adult comedy franchise Masti’ has consistently featured Deshmukh as a central figure across its three films, with a potential fourth installment

Deshmukh’s consistent presence across these long-running series isn’t accidental. His ideal comic timing, his ability to connect with audiences through his relatable characters, and his seamless integration into ensemble casts make him a valuable asset. While ‘Raid 2’ showcased his versatility, his contribution to these comedy franchises has made him a familiar and welcome face for millions seeking lighthearted entertainment. As we look forward to the upcoming installments, Riteish Deshmukh’s reign as Bollywood’s franchise favorite looks set to continue, bringing more laughter to the silver screen.