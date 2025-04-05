French DJ Hugel announces maiden show in India

Platinum French DJ and producer Hugel is set to unleash an electrifying night of pure sonic fire for his debut gig in the region with a standalone show in Mumbai on 27th April 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium.

Fresh off dominating global charts and igniting dance floors worldwide, this French maestro of deep house, Latin-infused and high-octane EDM is set to transform Mumbai into a pulsating epicenter of rhythm and light. His unforgettable remix of ‘Bella Ciao’ catapulted him into the spotlight, making him a favorite among music enthusiasts worldwide.

Hugel states, “For me, every set is a chance to lose yourself in the music, to feel the energy of the crowd, and create something truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to bring that vibe to Mumbai!”

After hosting a successful sold-out show featuring Keinemusik’s &ME which saw the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Suhana Khan, Ibraham Ali Khan in attendance, Team Innovation in association with Paradox and Spacebound are bringing this world-class event to India.

Mohit Bijlani, Co-Founder, Team Innovation states, “We’re all about pushing boundaries and creating moments that resonate. Bringing an artist of HUGEL’s caliber to Mumbai is exactly how we aim to deliver those unforgettable cultural experiences.”

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com . Prices start at INR 1250/- onwards. The tour is supported by Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water and Hyundai.