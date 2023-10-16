From 58-year-old Harry to 18-year-old Kenny, MasterChef India 2 emerges as the hub for passionate chefs across generations

In the world of culinary arts, age has never been a barrier and MasterChef India on Sony LIV is here to prove that it is never too early or late to shine in the kitchen. This season will witness the journeys of two contestants from Bangalore – Harish Closepet and Kenneth G – who will not only break stereotypes but also bridge generations in the MasterChef India kitchen.

Harish Closepet, fondly known as Harry, is a 58-year-old entrepreneur whose culinary prowess knows no bounds. Formerly a civil engineer, Harry’s passion for cooking began in Singapore, where he would experiment with Indian flavours to get rid of homesickness. His experiments have garnered him close to a whopping 500k Instagram followers, showcasing the power of passion, and that age is just a number when it comes to following one’s dreams. Additionally, one more such story is that of Kenneth G, an 18-year-old prodigy. Despite being a law student, Kenny’s heart beats for the art of cooking. From mastering basic dishes at the age of 6 to winning cooking competitions in school, he is a culinary talent to reckon with for the youth. Harry and Kenny’s presence in the kitchen is a reminder that passion, creativity, and skills are universal languages that transcend age barriers.

Chef Pooja Dhingra, one of the judges for MasterChef India, echoes this sentiment. Reflecting on her own journey, she stated, “I started young as a pastry chef, and age was never a hindrance for me. I genuinely resonate with Kenny’s journey in MasterChef India. I was a law student, too, before I decided to quit law and pursue hospitality and management at César Ritz School in Switzerland and the rest is history. In fact, when I opened my first store in 2010, I was in my early 20s. I truly believe that just like cooking has no boundaries, passion knows no age limits. What matters most is the dedication and love you pour into your craft.”

With Chefs Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Pooja Dhingra lighting the way, twelve contestants will go hammer and tongs to win the coveted title of MasterChef India. Embracing the digital wave, this season will stream exclusively on Sony LIV, starting October 16, 2023 at 8 pm. So, buckle up to embark on a delectable journey that celebrates the diverse culinary talents of India in all its glory.