From a ₹375 crore hit to a Hanuman Chalisa rap, meet Bollywood’s most unpredictable star, Adah Sharma

Widely regarded as one of the most dynamic performers in Indian cinema, Adah Sharma has built a reputation for constantly breaking the mold. She headlined one of the biggest female-led hits in the country, The Kerala Story, which went on to cross ₹375 crores at the box office. Her choices as an actor reflect boldness—often leaning toward stories that are offbeat, daring, and thought-provoking.

Adah is once again making waves online—this time with a surprising twist. Her version of the sacred Hanuman Chalisa reimagined as a rap has taken social media by storm, igniting widespread conversation. Fusing devotion with a modern musical edge, the performance has fascinated audiences and revealed yet another layer of her creative expression. Collaborating with her fan Alladin, who adds beatboxing to the track, Adah delivers the chant seamlessly—without pausing for breath. Viewers have flooded the comments, amazed that she knows it by heart, with many recalling her iconic Hanuman Chalisa moment from 1920.

Adah has often spoken about her admiration for Hanumanji, even describing him as her favorite superhero in several interviews. This deep-rooted spiritual connection now finds a fresh and artistic outlet through her viral rap—blending faith and performance in a way that feels both intimate and experimental.

Her body of work reflects impressive range. From powerful roles in The Kerala Story and Bastar: The Naxal Story, to showcasing her comic flair in Sunflower, Adah has proven her versatility time and again. She first caught audiences’ attention with her debut in the horror film 1920, a performance still remembered for its haunting impact. She later moved effortlessly into action with the Commando franchise, highlighting her physical strength along with her acting abilities.

Up next, Adah will be seen in the intriguing Super Velli. The film centers on a superhero unlike the usual kind—one whose mission isn’t to save the world, but to end it. The unconventional storyline fits perfectly with Adah’s knack for choosing roles that push boundaries.

With a compelling lineup ahead, Adah Sharma continues to keep audiences guessing—effortlessly combining spirituality, originality, and cinematic versatility in a career that refuses to follow the rules.